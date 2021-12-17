Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 112,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.