Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 3,555 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 104,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 109.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.16.

MEG stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 13,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $839,856.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.