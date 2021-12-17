Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Ellington Financial worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.09. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

