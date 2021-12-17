Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after purchasing an additional 241,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after buying an additional 126,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 50,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 156,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of LL opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $490.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.41. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

