Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells $210,335.93 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $210,335.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.50 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $219.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

