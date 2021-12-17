Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,311 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,994,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.21 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.