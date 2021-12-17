Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $357,791,000 after buying an additional 128,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after buying an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

