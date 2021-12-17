Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,679 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,868.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 301,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

