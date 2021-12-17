Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $140.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.76. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.94.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

