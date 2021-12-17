Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 965 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 117.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

