Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years.

Shares of PKBK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.98. 17,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $249.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 42.09%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $25,572.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $63,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,882 shares of company stock worth $198,091 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Parke Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Parke Bancorp worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

