Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,006 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. 162,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.04.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

