Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.75. 13,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.23. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

