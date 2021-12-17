Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.51. 81,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average of $168.56. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

