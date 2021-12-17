Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,407 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,947. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.56 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

