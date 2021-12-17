Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,325,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

