Parthenon LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parthenon LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.41.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $102.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $101.23 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

