Parthenon LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parthenon LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $116.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.