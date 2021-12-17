Parthenon LLC Sells 800 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

CRM stock opened at $253.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.36 and a 200-day moving average of $264.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

