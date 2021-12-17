PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,404 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $81.44 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.61 and a 200 day moving average of $119.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

