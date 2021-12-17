PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,837,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $159.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average of $148.59.

