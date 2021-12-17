PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 593 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.