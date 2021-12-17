PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

