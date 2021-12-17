PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $304.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.74.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

