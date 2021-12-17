PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 10,349 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 188.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

