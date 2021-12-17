PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.47. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

