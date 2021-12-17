Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.17.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of PEGA opened at $104.20 on Friday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.90. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,431 shares of company stock valued at $280,975. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $6,685,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

