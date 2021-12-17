Pepe Cash Achieves Market Cap of $8.34 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $768.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 35.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.53 or 0.08132391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.80 or 1.01052612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars.

