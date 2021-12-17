Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $21.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $753.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.