Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.
Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $21.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $753.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
