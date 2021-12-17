Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) vs. Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Financial Review

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Persimmon alerts:

This table compares Persimmon and Nippon Paint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Persimmon $4.27 billion 2.73 $819.71 million N/A N/A Nippon Paint $7.32 billion 3.51 $419.70 million $0.30 35.99

Persimmon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nippon Paint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Persimmon and Nippon Paint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Persimmon 1 3 5 0 2.44 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Persimmon has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Persimmon and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Persimmon N/A N/A N/A Nippon Paint 6.59% 7.69% 3.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Persimmon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Persimmon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Asia, Americas, and Other. The company was founded by Jujiro Moteki on March 14, 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.