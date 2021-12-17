Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $343.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

