PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMCB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.63. 698,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of PharmaCyte Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

