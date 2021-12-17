Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

