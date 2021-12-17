Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

