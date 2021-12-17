Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

