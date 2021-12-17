Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $184,000 Position in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MITC opened at $7.59 on Friday. MeaTech 3D Ltd. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

