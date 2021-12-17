Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

