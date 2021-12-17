Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pigeon in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of Pigeon stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Pigeon has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

