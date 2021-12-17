Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Update

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the November 15th total of 1,412,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PILBF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Shares of PILBF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. 173,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,131. Pilbara Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.