PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 121,894 shares.The stock last traded at $89.51 and had previously closed at $89.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,770,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,130,600.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,016,000 after purchasing an additional 980,076 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

