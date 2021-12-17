Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of PNFP opened at $95.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

