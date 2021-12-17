Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 225 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $201.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.93 and its 200 day moving average is $195.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,743,860 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

