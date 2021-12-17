Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 330 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average is $156.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

