Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,373 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.68.

