Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

