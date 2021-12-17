Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 9,759 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000.

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $49.53.

