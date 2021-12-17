Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $591.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

