Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

NYSE KO opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.