Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of ABT opened at $136.09 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

