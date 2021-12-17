Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

NYSE:MA opened at $352.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.